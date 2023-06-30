It's month-end and quarter-end today and in case you need reminding, we're halfway through 2023 already. The year is really flying by just like that.

Major currencies are mostly little changed today as the dollar continues to keep steadier in the big picture. USD/JPY is perhaps seeing some profit taking after clipping the 145.00 mark earlier, now down to 144.65 on the day.

Meanwhile, the antipodeans are faring decently with AUD/USD up 0.3% to 0.6635 but the pair has been suffering quite a series of setbacks since mid-June and is still stuck in a pattern of lower highs, lower lows since touching 0.6900.

Stocks are also holding steady for now but there might be a few twists and turns in volatility later on in US trading, so just be mindful of that. It will also be a pseudo-long weekend in the US coming up, so keep that in mind as investors might not want to sit through positions until they return on 5 July.

