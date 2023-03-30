Equities were the main mover yesterday with the S&P 500 climbing to one-week highs but the overall mood is more settled for now. Month-end and quarter-end trading will likely keep things messy before the weekend comes, so be sure to proceed with caution when trying to sniff out opportunities in the day ahead.

With USD/JPY now falling back in line with bond yields, I'm not really inclined to chase anything else with potential flow volatility coming into the picture. But if anything else, I'd say to keep an eye on stocks with the S&P 500 itself nearing its high last week of 4,039 which could allow for an extended move towards the March high of 4,078.

