The stock market continues to run hot to start the new week and that is one key spot to watch with European indices on the verge of fresh highs this year once again. The dollar remains on edge as the push and pull continues, so that's not really offering much to work with in the major currencies space.

Amid the rise in oil prices, CAD/JPY has run up to test its 100-day moving average at 98.87 currently and a break there could set up for a retest of the late February high of 100.87 as well as the December highs near 101.00. USD/CAD itself is on the verge of clipping 1.3400 with the 200-day moving average not far away at 1.3378 at the moment.

Meanwhile, WTI crude itself is holding above $80 but oil bulls will be hoping for a more meaningful technical breakout as outlined here.

