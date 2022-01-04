USD/JPY breakout set to gather legs? That is arguably the key chart in the major currencies space right now. I shared some thoughts on that earlier here.

The flows are starting to come back into the market and the early showing seems to be focusing on the Fed outlook. That will put more emphasis on the FOMC minutes and NFP release this week, if anything else.

For now, bond traders are trying to make sense of all that with yields pushing higher amid the selloff yesterday. We'll see how that impacts the technical picture in 10-year yields. For me, that is the key thing to watch in the sessions ahead.

Meanwhile, stocks are still doing their own thing but it will be hard to ignore broader market sentiment if there is some bigger focus playing out. In any case, it's still early days so we'll see how things go.

Elsewhere, the gold breakout did indeed turn into a fakeout so I'm glad that I stayed out of that - despite the favourable seasonals for gold in January. But for now, price is at least holding above $1,800 so there is some consolation for buyers.

Besides that, oil was rather choppy yesterday but recovered late on - seeing a bounce off its 100-day moving average. I'd argue that any material upside i.e. anything above $80 remains elusive and OPEC+ today is not likely to provide much impact.

