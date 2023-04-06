Are we reaching that point where the transition from bad news is good news to bad news is bad news is taking place? It certainly does look like it as markets are stuck in a risk-on vs risk-off debate now ahead of the US jobs report tomorrow.

The bond market is a key spot to watch as highlighted earlier, with 10-year Treasury yields threatening a stronger breakdown below 3.30% as traders grow more pessimistic about the global growth outlook.

That is going to make things a little trickier towards the end of the week, with these sorts of flows seemingly counter to what we have seen to start the week. In that lieu, the dollar might have some catching up to do and that could weigh on gold and invalidate the attempt to hold a break above $2,000 ahead of the weekend.

Yen pairs are also notable movers with CAD/JPY keeping that rejection from the 100-day moving average while AUD/JPY is retreating back after an attempt to get above 90.00 earlier in the week.

Do be reminded that it is a holiday-shortened week for most markets, with tomorrow being primarily just a US trading day but of course with a big enough focus point.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.