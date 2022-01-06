The more hawkish Fed message yesterday is still reverberating across markets so far today. A retreat in risk assets is the result as the Fed looks to press forward with a quicker balance sheet runoff.

Tech stocks are hurt the hardest and the mood is not letting up for now. Nasdaq futures are down 0.6% with S&P 500 futures also down 0.4%. Dow futures are also down 0.3% so broader market sentiment is also languishing for the time being.

This comes as Treasury yields are surging - which is typically bad for tech stocks - with 10-year yields hinting at a breakout.

As such, the dollar is trading higher against the commodity currencies since yesterday with the aussie and kiwi being the main laggards ahead of European trading today. AUD/USD looks on course to retest 0.7100 but that may require some confirmation from the NFP release tomorrow.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is backing off from a test of its 100-day moving average at 1.3553 so that remains a key level to watch for buyers. Near-term support is seen closer to the 100-hour moving average at 1.3515.

Besides the above, I'm watching the dip in USD/JPY a bit more closely. I'd argue that any major dip on risk aversion is one that should be bought up, so long as the backdrop of higher yields stay the course. I guess the same can be said for value stocks this year too.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.