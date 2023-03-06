Just when it looked like the bond market might be telling a story, it goes back the other way. Equities in particular put up a resilient defense at the end of last week. The S&P 500 saw buyers show up at key levels on the charts:

SPX

That put a cap on the dollar momentum with USD/JPY and GBP/USD in particular stalling at key technical levels on the daily chart.

It's all to play for in the new week with key central bank meetings also on the agenda, alongside the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. To start things off, I wouldn't be surprised if we get a bit more choppy price action in the sessions ahead.

