Risk continues to keep in a good spot to start the week, as the market is pushing back against omicron fears for the time being. US and European futures are pointing higher again after a positive showing yesterday, with oil even bouncing back to above $70.

The overall mood feels like we're leaning towards being optimistic about omicron, in the same expectations that market fears were perhaps overblown with delta. However, be wary that information is still rather scant and there might be more twists and turns to follow in the days/weeks ahead.

As mentioned at the start of this whole episode, yen pairs and oil are two spots I'd focus on in capitalising on any rebound in sentiment. However, I'm still skeptical on the former but oil seems to have found a steady base since the lows last week with scaling in of long positions a favoured play.

If anything, I'd still expect oil prices to surge further as long as omicron doesn't derail the global demand outlook completely.

Another spot to watch is gold amid the strong seasonal tailwind but I'm still being more patient on that and waiting on a better technical picture to support that potential play.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.

Also, if you have any feedback on the new website design, please do feel free to share them. We're reading the comments closely and any positive feedback or constructive criticism is more than welcome.