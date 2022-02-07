The dollar is keeping a little more mixed on the day with risk sentiment fairly more tepid as well. We're seeing light changes across markets as things are settling down after a bit of a hectic one last week.

10-year Treasury yields are down by nearly 3 bps to 1.903% but keeping more elevated in general. This comes as we are seeing some punters betting on a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed next month. I'm still leaning towards 25 bps for now but we'll have to see what Fedspeak has to offer in the weeks ahead before the blackout period on 5 March.

Elsewhere, oil is still in a good spot despite the Iran news over the weekend. But as much as I am still bullish on oil prospects, eight straight weeks of gains is looking rather much and that could be reason enough to expect a modest pullback.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.