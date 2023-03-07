It's all about Powell today, so it's tough to gather any firmer convictions until we hear from the man himself. European stocks continue to show much resilience with the CAC 40 threatening fresh record highs while the DAX is at the highs for the year. That is still a spot to watch besides the obvious focus on the bond market.

As for major currencies, the aussie is in the spotlight after the RBA with AUD/USD knocking on the door of 0.6700 again as noted here. The dollar itself will have to wait on Powell before finding any reason(s) to move.

Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if Powell will leave markets with more questions than answers. After all, there is still the US non-farm payrolls on Friday and then the US CPI data next week. I reckon he'd rather push markets to wait on that.

