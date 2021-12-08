The market is seeing some mixed tones on the day with equities keeping slightly higher but bond yields are a little unsure.

The dollar is also looking a little unsettled as such, holding slightly lower on the day.

Considering the above, the overall risk mood looks rather tentative as we await firmer direction later in the day.

EUR/USD is holding a light advance near 1.1300 but the recent dip buying appetite has been proven to be rather shallow so I'm not too convinced of the latest bounce as of yet. Besides that, AUD/USD may be working towards a decent retracement but holding above the 23.6 retracement level of the recent downswing @ 0.7125 will be key today.

Elsewhere, oil is down slightly as the market optimism dials back a little but the break back above $70 is encouraging for buyers to keep the faith for the time being.

