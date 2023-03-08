The dollar is keeping in a firmer spot after the more hawkish remarks by Fed chair Powell yesterday. As Treasury yields march higher, the dollar is catching a strong tailwind and pushing for key technical breaks since yesterday.

EUR/USD nearing its 100-day moving average at 1.0517 and key support near 1.0500

USD/JPY pushing for a break above its 200-day moving average at 137.41

GBP/USD falling below its 200-day moving average of 1.1903 and January low of 1.1840

USD/CHF threatening a push above its 100-day moving average at 0.9412

USD/CAD pushing above its December highs above 1.3700

AUD/USD extending its downfall to lowest since November - eyeing the 0.6500 mark

NZD/USD breaking its 200-day moving average again and 38.2 Fib level at 0.6145, frees up the path towards 0.6000

Gold pushing back towards February lows, 100-day moving average at $1,802 in focus

It's pretty much a broad-based dollar rally but there might be caveats to it, depending on the economic data releases ahead of the FOMC meeting later this month.

The Friday jobs report will be the first major landmine but we'll get a bit of a teaser today via the ADP employment report. The big one of course will be the US CPI data next week but just be mindful, that it will come amid the blackout period for Fed officials - which starts on Saturday.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.