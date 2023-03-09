A bit of pushback by Fed chair Powell yesterday was enough for markets to hit the pause button after the Tuesday volatility. All eyes now turn towards the non-farm payrolls report on Friday and it's hard to figure out any convictions until then.

Market players are leaning towards pricing in a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed this month but it will be a two-step authentication process. The first will be from the jobs report tomorrow with the second being the consumer inflation report next week. For now, the dollar levels highlighted yesterday here are all still in play.

