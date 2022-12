Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:

-

And, no, I did not get out of bed late today. Justin is having a day off so I am covering UK/Europe.

Trade idea of the day seems to be to sell USD, yeah? Comments welcome!

Friday tune ... (I'm a bit hooked on Cannons covers at the moment).