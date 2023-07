Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:.

And, ICYMI earlier - it's a Japanese holiday today, markets there are closed. This will thin out forex liquidity somewhat (the major FX centres of New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are all open as normal, as is mainland China). This will also mean no cash US Treasury trade.