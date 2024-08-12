I'm cautious on risk assets at the moment but I can see the case for optimism:

1) The Fed put is there. It worked last week.

2) The recessionary winds are blowing but you can't underestimate the US consumer

3) Certainly a better entry point than it's been

4) AI has run a long way but it's real and there are hints that OpenAI has something cooking

But maybe the risk on/off trade isn't the one right now as there is an excellent opportunity to get back in the USD/JPY trade now that the BOJ has waved the white flag.

But I'm open to all ideas, post 'em below.