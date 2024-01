The slight nudge higher in the rate cuts pricing is weighing on the euro, with EUR/USD down 0.3% to a low of 1.0805 currently. The pair may run up against bids at 1.0800 once again but the key technical level to watch down here will be the 100-day moving average at 1.0778.

The French inflation data showed softer price pressures overall to start the year. And the German data coming up later should reflect a similar picture as well.