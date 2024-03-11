Just a simple reminder folks that if you are trading emini US equity futures on the CME the March contract expires this week. Rollover date is officially today, 11 March.

There is a lot going on so you may (probably not) have been distracted.

If you are new to all this, check out:

Understanding Futures Expiration & Contract Roll

Rollover is when a trader moves his position from the front month contract to a another contract further in the future. Traders will determine when they need to move to the new contract by watching volume of both the expiring contract and next month contract. A trader who is going to roll their positions may choose to switch to the next month contract when volume has reached a certain level in that contract.

When rolling forward, a trader will simultaneously offset his current position and establish a new position in the next contract month. For example, a trader who is long four S&P 500 futures contracts expiring in March will simultaneously sell four March ES contracts and buy June or further away ES contracts.

Alternatively, if you're all "Just gimme the dates!!!:

The TL;DR version is:

The longer version is its complicated, but the above work for ES and NQ so that'll do me ;-)