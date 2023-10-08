Monday morning trade in securities and derivatives has been delayed on Hong Kong

Hong Kong stock exchange delayed trading due to Typhoon Koinu

Hong Kong Observatory said storm signal No. 8, would remain in force before 11 am (0300 GMT) while the Rainstorm Warning Signal was now Black, meaning heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over the city and is likely to continue.

The morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT).

The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if a signal 8 is still in place by noon.

Pic is via South China Morning Post

