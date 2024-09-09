- APPEC-Trafigura exec says oil market is more concerned about foreign policies under next US president.
- APPEC-Trafigura exec says no secret Trump is not a fan of Iran.
- APPEC-Trafigura exec says oil market likely to be more volatile if Trump was to become president.
- APPEC-Trafigura exec says shadow fleet still moves large amounts of Russian oil, while Iranian oil continues to flow.
- APPEC-Trafigura exec says a portion of the market thinks China probably has more stimulus plans held in reserve depending on US election outcome.
- APPEC-Trafigura exec says oil prices may fall to $60 a barrel sometime and relatively soon.