Numbers coming out of China show domestic travel trips made during the week-long holiday are just under 75% of those made in 2019. Well down.

Other data is showing domestic tourism revenue is just circa 56% of the 2019 figure

There is still a long way to go for China's domestic sector to recover from COVID-19 impacts.

---

Comin up soon is the first CNY reference setting since prior to the holidays. The People's Bank of China is expected to set the USD/CNY mid-rate at 6.3235 (Reuters survey)