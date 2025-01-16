US treasury secretary nominee Bessent is speaking at the US confirmation hearing and says:

US government has significant spending problem

Will revive the American economy through progrowth regulatory policies, reducing taxes, unleashing American energy.

If Trump 2017 tax cuts are not renewed, US will face economic calamity

We will see a gigantic middle-class tax increases tax cuts are not extended.

Power of trumps 2017 tax cuts was apparent in 2018 and 2019 before they were interrupted by Covid 19.

Will commit to keep IRS direct filing system running for this tax year, but study a further..

Disagrees that tariffs will be paid for by workers and small businesses

US clean energy spending is wildly out of control on the upside

We don't have a revenue problem in the US we have a spending problem

Chinese economy is most unbalanced economy in the history of the world.

Reaffirms Trumps pledge not to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Need to get short-term fiscal position in order before considering asset plans such as sovereign wealth fund.