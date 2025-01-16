USD

US treasury secretary nominee Bessent is speaking at the US confirmation hearing and says:

  • US government has significant spending problem
  • Will revive the American economy through progrowth regulatory policies, reducing taxes, unleashing American energy.
  • If Trump 2017 tax cuts are not renewed, US will face economic calamity
  • We will see a gigantic middle-class tax increases tax cuts are not extended.
  • Power of trumps 2017 tax cuts was apparent in 2018 and 2019 before they were interrupted by Covid 19.
  • Will commit to keep IRS direct filing system running for this tax year, but study a further..
  • Disagrees that tariffs will be paid for by workers and small businesses
  • US clean energy spending is wildly out of control on the upside
  • We don't have a revenue problem in the US we have a spending problem
  • Chinese economy is most unbalanced economy in the history of the world.
  • Reaffirms Trumps pledge not to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
  • Need to get short-term fiscal position in order before considering asset plans such as sovereign wealth fund.