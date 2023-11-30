The US election is less than one year away and the Biden administration will be heavy on the "economy is good/ inflation is not that bad" rhetoric
U.S. Treasury Sec. (and former Fed chair Yellen) on the wires saying:
- Yellen advocates for lithium mining in the U.S., emphasizing the necessity of environmental responsibility.
- She observes that the labor market is essentially at full employment and the economy continues to grow.
- Yellen does not believe further drastic tightening of monetary policy is needed, expressing optimism for a soft economic landing.
- She notes a significant decrease in inflation, with wage gains translating into more real income for individuals.
- Yellen hopes Americans will gradually recognize improvements in their situation, acknowledging the lingering impact of recent tough times.
- She believes that a longer-term investment strategy will positively influence people's optimism about the future direction of the economy.