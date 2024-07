The US Treasury said it expects to borrow $740 billion in Q3, which is much lower than the $847 billion estimate from April.

That's due to a higher cash balance at the beginning of the quarter and lower redemptions in the Fed's SOMA market. It assumes a cash balance at the end of this quarter of $565 billion.

The Treasury also announced it expected to borrow $565 billion.

US 10-year yields have fallen 1.2 bps since the announcement to 4.168%.