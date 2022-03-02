Treasury Secretary Yellen is saying:

  • US household finances healthy, economy appears to be poised for further growth.
  • Pace of US recovery has exceeded most optimistic expectations based on traditional metrics.
  • 80% of Russia's banking system assets now under restrictions, half of the Russian central bank assets were immobilized by Monday.
  • Treasury prioritizing sanctions on oligarchs key to Putin's power, assembling task force with Justice Department to uncover, freeze and sees their wealth.
  • US allies will continue to impose severe consequences on Putin, Russia over Ukraine war; Russia increasingly on economic island.

Meanwhile the price of  crude oil  continues to move higher with the small contractor trading at $111.97. That's just off the high at $112.48