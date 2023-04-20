Yellen credit

US Treasury Secretary Yellen is a speaking and says:

  • US banking system remains sound and we will take necessary steps to ensure US financial system is strongest in that safest in the world
  • China's economic growth need not be incompatible with US economic leadership
  • China's no limits partnership and support for Russia is a worry some indication that it is not serious about ending the war in Ukraine
  • US will make clear that consequences of any violations of sanctions on Russia by Chinese companies would be severe
  • Will continue to impose sanctions on Chinese officials, companies over human rights abuses
  • Does not seek to decouple US Chinese economies

