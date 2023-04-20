US Treasury Secretary Yellen is a speaking and says:

US banking system remains sound and we will take necessary steps to ensure US financial system is strongest in that safest in the world

China's economic growth need not be incompatible with US economic leadership

China's no limits partnership and support for Russia is a worry some indication that it is not serious about ending the war in Ukraine

US will make clear that consequences of any violations of sanctions on Russia by Chinese companies would be severe

Will continue to impose sanctions on Chinese officials, companies over human rights abuses

Does not seek to decouple US Chinese economies

