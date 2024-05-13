Treasury Secretary Yellen on Bloomberg says:

  • Pres. Bidens #1 priority is to bring down inflation.
  • We do not wish to disengage with China economically but there should be a level playing field
  • Any action should be targeted and not broadbased.
  • Hopefully we will not see a significant Chinese response but it is always a possibility
  • Tax revenues should be used to lower the deficit
  • interest rates aregenerally lower than they have been.
  • Higher interest rates complicate fiscal challenges.

The US CPI data will be released on Wednesday at 8:30 AM ET.

Looking at the chart below, the total CPI and the Core CPI have moves lower since peaking near 9% (for headline). However, both measures have stalled near 3%. The Fed targets 2%.

CPI
CPI remains above 3%