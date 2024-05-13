Treasury Secretary Yellen on Bloomberg says:

Pres. Bidens #1 priority is to bring down inflation.

We do not wish to disengage with China economically but there should be a level playing field

Any action should be targeted and not broadbased.

Hopefully we will not see a significant Chinese response but it is always a possibility

Tax revenues should be used to lower the deficit

interest rates aregenerally lower than they have been.

Higher interest rates complicate fiscal challenges.

The US CPI data will be released on Wednesday at 8:30 AM ET.

Looking at the chart below, the total CPI and the Core CPI have moves lower since peaking near 9% (for headline). However, both measures have stalled near 3%. The Fed targets 2%.