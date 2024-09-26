CNBC

The former Fed chair and current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is speaking on CNBC and says:

  • Banking system is well-capitalized.
  • A good deal of thought is going into how to shore up liquidity, access to Fed's discount window.
  • US labor market, inflation suggests were on a path to a soft landing.
  • There is a bit more slack in a labor market than previously
  • Appears to be an expectation among Fed that rates will come down further
  • Over time if we stay on that path rates will decline to neutral
  • It will be necessary to get US deficits down in order to keep the interest costs manageable
  • The last mile of inflation is housing.
  • Looking back the largest single risk was unemployment would go higher, and into place stimulus measures.
  • Inflation is now down considerable, and real wages adjusted for inflation are starting to rise again
  • Inflation remains top Biden administration priority
  • Ties with China have gone closer
  • We have found constructive ways to discuss differences.
  • US / China cooperating in necessary areas
  • The value of the USD should be determined by the markets.