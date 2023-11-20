US Treasury Secretary Ellen is speaking on CNBC and says:
- US China recognize they have the opportunity to work together.
- Pres. Biden made clear to China's XI that Taiwan policy has not changed.
- She discussed issues concerning China's investment in US.
- W Americans still seeing increases in some important prices including food e do have concerns about issues with privacy and social media.
- This matter has not been resolved.
- I think we are making considerable progress and bringing inflation down.
- Biden administration making investments that will improve conditions in many parts of the country.
- We cannot allow Ukraine to lose battle on the homefront.
- Ukraine is utterly dependent on US aid
- Israel urgently needs aid as well..
- Aid is important for US national security.
- We need to be fiscally responsible and sustainable path for spending and taxation.
- The higher interest rate environment does pose additional challenges for debt reduction