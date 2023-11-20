Yellen
Treasury Secretary Yellen speaking on CNBC

US Treasury Secretary Ellen is speaking on CNBC and says:

  • US China recognize they have the opportunity to work together.
  • Pres. Biden made clear to China's XI that Taiwan policy has not changed.
  • She discussed issues concerning China's investment in US.
  • W Americans still seeing increases in some important prices including food e do have concerns about issues with privacy and social media.
  • This matter has not been resolved.
  • I think we are making considerable progress and bringing inflation down.
  • Americans still seeing increases in some important prices including food.
  • Biden administration making investments that will improve conditions in many parts of the country.
  • We cannot allow Ukraine to lose battle on the homefront.
  • Ukraine is utterly dependent on US aid
  • Israel urgently needs aid as well..
  • Aid is important for US national security.
  • We need to be fiscally responsible and sustainable path for spending and taxation.
  • The higher interest rate environment does pose additional challenges for debt reduction