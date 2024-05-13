Treasury Secretary Yellen comments more on the proposed China tariffs:

Hopeful that China will see that U.S. actions on tariffs are targeted, will see what happens

Asked if she will inform China ahead of any U.S. tariff action, says will ensure counterparts are informed

China is pursuing a conscious industrial policy targeting investment in advanced manufacturing

Virtually all Chinese investment that had been going into property sector is now going into advanced manufacturing

We've been clear that we will take steps necessary to ensure U.S. firms are able to help satisfy domestic demand

We've been clear that may reconfigure tariffs imposed under Trump in a 'more strategic way'

We value our trade and investment relationship with China, but have areas where we have disagreements with China