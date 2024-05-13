Treasury Secretary Yellen comments more on the proposed China tariffs:
- Hopeful that China will see that U.S. actions on tariffs are targeted, will see what happens
- Asked if she will inform China ahead of any U.S. tariff action, says will ensure counterparts are informed
- China is pursuing a conscious industrial policy targeting investment in advanced manufacturing
- Virtually all Chinese investment that had been going into property sector is now going into advanced manufacturing
- We've been clear that we will take steps necessary to ensure U.S. firms are able to help satisfy domestic demand
- We've been clear that may reconfigure tariffs imposed under Trump in a 'more strategic way'
- We value our trade and investment relationship with China, but have areas where we have disagreements with China