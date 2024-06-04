Treas. Sec Yellen in testimony to Senate Appropriations Committee:
- The treasury never tries to time market in debt management
- Issuance of treasury bills is in line with historical averages.
- We have seen an increase in exports to Russian from China, including dual use goods that can be used to aid Russia's military
- US need to coordinate Russia sanctions efforts with allies.
- US is continuing to take sanctions against Iran. It is difficult for sanctions to curb shadown fleet of oil tankers.
- Market participants believe that short term rates will come down
- SHort term bill issuance is in line with recommendations from Treasury Borrowing committee
- This is nothing about issuing short term debt, that creates a sugar high for the economy