US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

The notable development in the bond market this week is the break of the 100-day moving average (red line) in 10-year Treasury yields. That is setting off a further rally in bonds now, with yields sliding further ahead of European morning trade today. In turn, expect that to keep the pressure on the dollar - especially in USD/JPY.

The currency pair is now down 0.3% to 147.00 and is contesting its own 100-day moving average at 146.96. A break below that will see the pair fall below either of its key daily moving averages for the first time since May this year. And that's a big technical signal that is arguing for further dollar weakness at the moment.