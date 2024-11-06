US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

That is the highest level in four months and carries on from the surging run since October. And this is in part fueling the dollar gains on the day with EUR/USD now down nearly 2% at 1.0715 and USD/JPY up 1.7% to 154.15 currently.

Trump's domestic policies are largely aimed at boosting growth, spending and with regards to foreign trade, tariffs and trade conflicts are going to stir up some added drama. All of which markets are anticipating to feed into higher inflationary pressures in due time.

That is partly why there's so much angst in bonds now but also if Trump digs into the fiscal checkbook i.e. more borrowing, it does put upward pressure on yields as well.

It's still too early to judge the exact nature and magnitude of how Trump's presidency will impact the above issues. But for traders, the considerations are definitely there already as evident in the bond market reaction we're seeing.