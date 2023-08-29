US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

10-year yields in the US are back up to 4.210% from a low of 4.175%, turning flat after the decline from earlier today. This is in turn putting a bid in USD/JPY and also weighing on gold as we head back to the drawing board for the day. The former is now up 0.2% to 146.80 levels while the latter is now flat at $1,919 after seeing light gains earlier in the session.

The dollar is also holding steadier as such, paring the marginal losses against the aussie and kiwi to keep marginally higher on the day instead now. EUR/USD is down 0.1% to 1.0805 while GBP/USD is down 0.1% to 1.2590 from a high of 1.2935 earlier.

Equities are not showing much poise though even if European indices are keeping slightly higher. US futures are flat and overall, it represents a more tentative mood across broader markets right now.

It's all to play for in US trading later.