Around $5 trillion in US stock options are set to expire on Friday, the largest such expiration in at least 20 years

80% are in S&P 500-linked contracts

Info comes via a news wire report:

market participants’ behavior ahead of the upcoming expiration has been muting stock gyrations and may be one reason equities have traded in a tight range over the last few weeks

The S&P 500 has not logged a greater than 1% move in either direction for 19 straight sessions, the longest such streak since early August.

Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) is around a nearly 4-year low circa 12.07

There is more at that link above on how option dealer hedging is dampening volatility ahead of the expiry: