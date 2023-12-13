Around $5 trillion in US stock options are set to expire on Friday, the largest such expiration in at least 20 years

  • 80% are in S&P 500-linked contracts

Info comes via a news wire report:

  • market participants’ behavior ahead of the upcoming expiration has been muting stock gyrations and may be one reason equities have traded in a tight range over the last few weeks
  • The S&P 500 has not logged a greater than 1% move in either direction for 19 straight sessions, the longest such streak since early August.
  • Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) is around a nearly 4-year low circa 12.07

There is more at that link above on how option dealer hedging is dampening volatility ahead of the expiry:

  • dealers are net long "gamma," and must continuously sell stock futures when equities rally and buy futures when markets sell off to keep their position neutral
options expiries 12 May 2023