The oil market is keeping a close eye on Idalia as the tropical storm crosses Cuba and then heads for open water south of Florida.

The NHC expects the storm to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday in the area north of Tampa Bay.

The track of the storm runs east of most major oil and gas production and infrastructure so it shouldn't be a big factor in energy production, though that could change if the track shifts west.

Further out in the Atlantic basic, the coast is largely clear with nothing on the NHC's radar.