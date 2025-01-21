Trudeau will remain Prime Minister until a new Liberal leader is chosen in March, so he will be the one dealing with tariffs if they're imposed on Feb 1.
- Our government has already acted to address Trump's concerns about the border
- Golden age of US will require Canadian resources
- Trump is a skilled negotiator who will do what he can to keep negotiating partners off balance
- Says he supports the idea of dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs
- Our focus is on avoiding tariffs
- We will stay steady on defending the economic relationship between the US and Canada
Trudeau doesn't sound overly worried.