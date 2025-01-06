Canada's Prime Minister announced that he intends to step down, as previously reported.

More to come:

Says Governor General agreed House of Parliament will be prorogued until March 24

Process will begin to select a new Liberal leader

The timeline here is rough for a new Liberal leader. They will have less than 3 months to hold a leadership campaign and the new leader will instantly be thrown into an election. That said, Trudeau is toxic in Canada and polling at rock-bottom levels so virtually anyone stands a better chance than him.

However, the outcome is the same as Conservatives hold a large polling lead on track to a majority and this timeline will put them in parliament in May.