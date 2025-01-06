On the weekend, the rumours continued that Trudeau was on the way out.

Now it's virtually confirmed as the CBC reports that Trudeau will hold a press conference at 5:45 pm ET (2245 GMT) (Update: They now say it will be at 10:45 am ET) and announce he intends to step down as party leader, though not until a new leader is selected. Prior to that, he's likely to announce his resignation to a national caucus meeting.

Now this isn't straightforward. The Liberals don't have a majority government and it takes 3-4 months to hold a proper leadership race. Other parties may wish to topple the government before then and the Governor General may not grant a request to prorogue parliament.