Over the weekend, he adds that "the preparations are underway". And that while "we haven't set the exact framework for it yet", the call is a starting point and they will take on discussions from there. As for the nature of the call itself, Waltz merely mentioned that:

"You can't enter a deal if you don't have some type of relationship or dialogue with the other side and we will absolutely establish that in the coming months."

Trump's election win is a new twist on the whole Russia-Ukraine saga. But in all likelihood, it's hard to imagine Putin backing down no matter the circumstance and bromance.