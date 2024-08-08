It will be good to HEAR what Dem nominee Harris will do in a debate situation, and also what policies she will pursue. The Dem convention is coming up and that should give her a boost (as a convention normally does). However, those are largely canned speeches (unless going off the screen). How well does she think on her feet will be answered in a debate as long as it isn't just a mud slinging event but sticks to the issues.
We certainly know GOP nominee Trump's views. Here are some from today's speaking engagement. :
- US is close to a depression.
- We are close to a 1928 crash
- We are close to a world war.
If true, sell now:
- Dow Industrial average is up 1.73%
- S&P index is up 2.29%. That is on pace for its best day since a 3.10% gain on November 30, 2022
- NASDAQ index is up 2.87%. That represents its best day since February 22 when he rose 2.96%.A move above 2.96% would have the index with the largest gain going back to February 2023 (rose 3.25%)