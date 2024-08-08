It will be good to HEAR what Dem nominee Harris will do in a debate situation, and also what policies she will pursue. The Dem convention is coming up and that should give her a boost (as a convention normally does). However, those are largely canned speeches (unless going off the screen). How well does she think on her feet will be answered in a debate as long as it isn't just a mud slinging event but sticks to the issues.

We certainly know GOP nominee Trump's views. Here are some from today's speaking engagement. :

US is close to a depression.

We are close to a 1928 crash

We are close to a world war.

If true, sell now: