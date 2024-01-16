Guess who's back?

If you look at the voting tally, it's almost a foregone conclusion now that Trump is going to be the one representing the Republican camp for presidential nomination. And really, was there any doubt? With 95% of votes counted so far in the Iowa contest, Trump has 51.1% with Ron DeSantis coming in second place with 21.2%, according to Edison Research. For some context, the largest margin of victory for an Iowa contest in the past was 12.8% for Bob Dole all the way back in 1988.

Even after two impeachments, there's no stopping Trump's influence on the Republican political scene. Barring a major upset of any sort or some shocking development in the months ahead, it'll only be a matter of time before he gets confirmed a rematch against Biden. For markets, it will keep things interesting at least. I mean, can you really forget all the volatility just from Trump tweets just a few years ago? 🤣