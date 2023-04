Trump arrested (AI image)

Trump boarded a plane destined for New York, according to reports.

Trump was due to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office tomorrow and will likely be fingerprinted prior to appearing before a judge for an arraignment where he will plead not guilty.

The specific charges haven't been disclosed.

It's still a long wait until the next Presidential election on November 5, 2024 and the first Republican primaries aren't until February 2024.