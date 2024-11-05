A newswire report suggests Trump's campaign has had discussions about declaring a victory before any official calls are made, citing sources.

There is some angst about this in political circles but he did the same thing in 2020 and it didn't accomplish anything.

The report says:

Trump could prematurely claim victory sometime after the first tranche of ballots comes in on Tuesday and well before any official calls are made. The first results could trend Republican in key battleground states and then shift Democratic as absentee and mail-in ballots are assessed, especially in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

This might lay the groundwork for some strife later and the usual 'stop the count' or 'stop the steal' kind of talk but I have a hard time thinking it will matter to markets. Then again, it's one of those days where anything is possible.