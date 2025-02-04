I have posted on the China tariffs due really soon:

Extra Trump tariffs on China are due to hit in a little over 5 hours

USD strength has crept back in as China tariff implementation time nears

During the afternoon in the US on Monday Trump said talks with China would take place “probably over the next 24 hours.”

“If we can’t make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial,”

Chia is still on holidays for the Lunar New Year, but I'm sure Xi will be around to take any call.

Keep on alert for any news, I'll post it ASAP if it hits.