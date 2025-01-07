Trump is speaking at Mar-a-Lago at the top of the hour and he's going to announce a $20 billion investment in US data centers from the UAE, according to CNBC.

The amount of money going into US data centers is truly awe-inspiring, including an $80 billion investment this year from Microsoft.

The data center announcement isn't a macro trade but Trump may also take questions and the top of the agenda will be tariffs. The likelihood is that Trump will talk about tariffs and take a hard line. That adds some upside risks to the dollar. Then again, any sign of 'deal-making' or hedging could lead the market to re-conclude that he's not serious about tariffs, particularly on Mexico and Canada.

He might also speak about annexing Greenland.