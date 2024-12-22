Trump's remarks (see below) are a very rare example of the leader of one sovereign state pushing another sovereign country to hand over territory.

"The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US"

"This complete "rip-off" of our Country will immediately stop"

"It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of co-operation with us and Panama. "If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

Trump warned against potential Chinese influence, despite China not controlling the canal, but managing nearby ports through a Hong Kong-based company ... would not let the canal fall into the "wrong hands"