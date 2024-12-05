Dropping 'you're welcome' is a classic Trump move but him appointing Atkins, along with the comments from Powell and Putin are what did it.

More importantly, the comment is as close as you're going to get of an endorsement of bitcoin from a President (unless we're talking about the President of El Salvador). That's a big tailwind.

$120,000 anyone?

I've been writing that I think bitcoin needed to get above $100,000 to signal a positive risk mood for 2025 in markets more broadly and we've got that now.