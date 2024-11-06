Here's the latest results for the three swing states under the Rust Belt:

Pennsylvania: Trump +4 (82% of votes in)

Wisconsin: Trump +3 (71% of votes in)

Michigan: Trump +5 (43% of votes in)

With Trump also slated to take Arizona and Georgia eventually, it looks like it's all over for Harris barring some miraculous turnaround. Don't get me wrong, the margins are still close. But there hasn't been much sway in the last hour of counting and if anything, it has actually leaned more towards Trump.

It's pretty much just a battle for control of the House to confirm or deny a red sweep at this stage.