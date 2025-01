I wrote about the Trump tariffs report earlier and it's been weighing on the US dollar. That's reversed now as Trump writes:

The story in the Washington Post, quoting so-called anonymous sources, which don't exist, incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back. That is wrong. The Washington Post knows it's wrong. It's just another example of Fake News.

Welcome to Trump trading. There will be four years of this.